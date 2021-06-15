Bloober Team Announces The Medium Is Coming To PS5

A bit of a surprise this week from E3 2021 as Bloober Team announced that they will be bringing The Medium to the PS5. Originally released as an Xbox Series X exclusive, we assumed the game would stay on that console for at least a year before heading off anywhere else. But now we know the game is set to be release for the PS5 on September 3rd, 2021. As far as we can tell from all of the information released, this version of the game will be the exact same as you can currently play on the XSX. So no special additions or exclusives being thrown into the mix to make PlayStation owners feel a little more special bout being the second choice. However, considering all of the technical aspects to the game as it is rendering two worlds simultaneously, we'd say getting the game at all is a nice feather in the cap to players who want to experience a dual 4K 60fps adventure. You can check out the official PS5 trailer below.

The Medium is a third-person psychological horror game that features innovative dual-reality gameplay. Players assume the role of Marianne, a medium gifted with several psychic abilities, and explore the real and spirit world both alternatively and simultaneously to uncover a dark mystery masked by disturbing secrets, sinister spirits, and devious puzzles only a medium can solve. Developed and published by Bloober Team and rated M for Mature, The Medium is Bloober Team's largest and most ambitious project to date; with no loading screens and utilizing the full potential of the latest version of the Unreal Engine 4. The game will be available on PlayStation 5 on September 3, 2021. Akira Yamaoka, known for his work on the Silent Hill series, and Bloober Team's Arkadiusz Reikowski collaborated on the game's original 'dual' score, creating truly unique atmospheres across both worlds.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Medium – PlayStation 5 Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/I40lX-pyCJ0)