Blood Bowl 3 To Launch 2023 Competitive Season This June Nacon and Cyanide Studio revealed details this week as to how the new competitive season of Blood Bowl 3 will work out next month.

Nacon and Cyanide Studio have revealed they will be launching for the first competitive season Blood Bowl 3, as the mayhem will begin this June. Revealed during the Warhammer Skulls Showcase this past week, the season will officially kick off on June 22nd and will include several new features for you to dive into. These include a new Competitive Mode, a Blood Pass with 50 reward tiers for you to snag, and a brand-new faction with The Lizardmen. The Season 1 Blood Pass, which is set to include The Lizardmen and a range of cosmetic items, can be unlocked for free by all players who participate in this season. We got more details for you below from the development team, along with the latest trailer showing off The Lizardmen in action.

New Features In Blood Bowl 3: Season 1

Players can look forward to new systems: an official Ladder, the Blood Pass, and a progression system that allows players to level up and unlock rewards. The Blood Pass will be unlockable for free and will grant players access to the new Lizardmen faction immediately. Moreover, a major feature that was highly requested by the community will also be added during the season: allowing players to reconnect to their game for a limited time if they are disconnected.

Lizardmen Overview

If you are looking for a fresh approach to the game, this faction is just what you need! Lizardmen are fairly unusual because they include strong and sturdy players as well as fast and agile players. Although their passing game is not the best out there, Lizardmen certainly become more powerful with experience and are an especially shrewd choice for experienced trainers!

Promotions until 1 June

Finally, as part of the Warhammer Skulls event, Blood Bowl 3 has promotions running on all platforms from today until 1 June.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!