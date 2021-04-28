Blood Of Heroes Will Be Holding A Closed Beta In May

Vizor Games revealed today that they will be throwing a special closed beta session for their upcoming game Blood Of Heroes. The team behind the game has been hyping it up as Dark Souls meets For Honor, as you will have a diverse collection of fighters with different weapons and skills going to war with each other in a bloody raid against other players in a PvP melee. The beta will start on May 4th on PC, which you can sign up for here. We got more info on the game and a trailer for you here as well.

Blood Of Heroes pits the greatest heroes of an unforgiving borderline world against each other in intense PvP combat. Set in medieval Nordic arenas, fearsome warriors fight to the death in a quest for glory as players unleash an array of fighting styles and wield an arsenal of lethal weapons and deadly abilities. Players can experiment with six distinct heroes in the closed beta in both 1-on-1 and group combat modes. Hone your skills in a battle where the artistry of the blade is enhanced by powerful war sigils—and met with blistering counterspells. Players must learn to master the character that best suits their playstyle, weighing up if they prefer fast darting blows, powerful measured strikes or area-of-effect abilities that disrupt their foes.

"We wanted to make a game that we'd absolutely love to play ourselves: a wicked, adrenaline-pumped world, inspired by Dark Souls, with unforgiving PvP battles and warriors who show no pity or fear," said Dmitry Voronov, the game's director. "In Blood Of Heroes, just like in history, heroes are not always knights in shining armour who fight for the greater good. They can be relentless, sly, vengeful, or, vice versa, supporting and protective. Their essence is tried and revealed by combat. We tried to give them personality, so the player could make a choice that fits their mood and gameplay style."