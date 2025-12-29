Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bloodgrounds, Exordium Games

Bloodgrounds Receives First Early Access Update

Bloodgrounds has been given a new update while in Early Access, as players have access to new content, modes, and mechanics

Article Summary Bloodgrounds receives its first Early Access update with expanded arenas and improved camera rotation.

Three new difficulty modes—Initiate, Warrior, and Champion—let players tailor their combat experience.

Engage in hardcore, roguelite tactical combat where every gladiator loss is permanent and impactful.

Recruit, train, and strategize your squad in a gritty, dark fantasy world filled with peril and progression.

Developer Exordium Games and publisher Daedalic Entertainment provided a free update for Bloodgrounds this month, the first since the game entered Early Access. The update provides a few new additions such as bigger arenas, new obstacles, better camera rotation so you can see what's happening, and three new game difficulties. That last one has them divided up into Initiate, Warrior, and Champion, as you can tweak things in your combat depending on what happens. The content is available when you update the title, as there's no timeframe yet for the game's full release.

Bloodgrounds

Bloodgrounds blends brutal, tactical grid combat with deep squad management, RPG progression, and roguelite elements. Players step into the sandals of a once-enslaved gladiator turned wealthy patron, commanding teams of physical, ranged, and magical fighters across blood-soaked arenas. Prepare for a challenge — every gladiator's death is permanent, their loss reshaping your path to vengeance against the tyrannical Emperor who killed your father and stole your youth. With a striking visual style combining dark fantasy and gritty pixel-art gore, Bloodgrounds is set to captivate fans of XCOM, Darkest Dungeon, Heroes of Might and Magic, Into the Breach, Last Spell, and Battle Brothers — players who crave deep tactical gameplay and meaningful long-term progression.

Highly Tactical Turn-Based Combat: Master grid-based arena battles, unleash powerful abilities, and use traps, consumables, and divine powers to sway the fight.

Master grid-based arena battles, unleash powerful abilities, and use traps, consumables, and divine powers to sway the fight. Hardcore Roguelite Stakes: Lose a fighter, lose them forever — along with their gear and progress. Surviving gladiators are rewarded with valuable loot and experience points, creating a satisfying and motivating progression loop.

Lose a fighter, lose them forever — along with their gear and progress. Surviving gladiators are rewarded with valuable loot and experience points, creating a satisfying and motivating progression loop. Deep Squad Management: Recruit, train, and upgrade gladiators; build unique class combinations; and balance trauma, status effects, and glory-seeking risks.

Recruit, train, and upgrade gladiators; build unique class combinations; and balance trauma, status effects, and glory-seeking risks. Audience and Arena Dynamics: Win over the bloodthirsty crowd for battle rewards, or manipulate the underworld to sabotage rivals before the fight even starts.

Win over the bloodthirsty crowd for battle rewards, or manipulate the underworld to sabotage rivals before the fight even starts. A Dark Fantasy World: Explore Marevento's political intrigue, navigate a noble's revenge quest, and rise through deadly tournaments toward the Emperor himself.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!