Heroes of Might and Magic To Hold 30th Anniversary Event

Heroes of Might and Magic will be turning 30 next year, as Ubisoft are gearing up for it with a special livestream in October

Ubisoft announced today that they will be giving Heroes of Might and Magic its flowers this year, as they will celebrate the game's 30th Anniversary. With the company currently working on the next entry, Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, they have revealed that a special livestream will take place on October 9, as they will reveal their plans to celebrate the franchise leading up to its proper anniversary date in May 2026. We have mroe details for you below.

30th Anniversary Livestream

The show will feature interviews about the franchise's past, present, and future, plus special appearances by Archon Studio, makers of Heroes of Might Magic board games, as well as Unfrozen Studio, the developers of Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era. Tune in for announcements, giveaways, and community contests, and read below to find out how you can get involved. The broadcast will feature community creations from Heroes of Might and Magic fans; submit your fan art, cosplay, crafts, films, or other creative works for a chance to be featured in the show by emailing mightandmagic_event@ubisoft.com or joining the HOMM Discord.

You can also vote to help determine which of your favorite tracks from the Heroes of Might and Magic soundtracks will be recorded live by the Heroes Orchestra. Cast your vote on the HOMM social channels, including the Discord, Instagram, Facebook, and X. Finally, a special 30th anniversary tournament is now underway as players vie for glory in competitive matches of Heroes of Might and Magic III. You can learn more about the tournament and find the live match schedule at the tournament organizers' site, H3.gg.

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is a new installment of the renowned series of turn-based strategy games, where action takes place in Enroth, on the continent of Jadame, mentioned but never explored in a Heroes of Might and Magic game before. Traverse a vibrant and living fantasy world full of secrets and dangers, build magnificent cities, choose heroes that suit your playstyle the most, raise massive armies of mythical creatures under your command, and clash in epic, highly tactical battles.

Play solo through a new campaign, multiple single scenarios and limitless randomly generated maps. Engage a in battle of wits with other players — rivals or allies — in multiplayer mode or create your own story with the map editor tool, which you may make available to all the players around the world or keep to yourself. Enjoy the challenge whether you are a veteran of Heroes of Might and Magic, or a newcomer to the series — our tutorials will introduce you to the basics and more advanced aspects of the game.

