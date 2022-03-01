Pokémon TCG: Signed Jungle Jolteon Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in auction lots and listings mostly focused on comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a very rare copy of Jolteon from the Jungle expansion set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This copy of Jolteon is something very special in that; allegedly, it is signed by the artist who illustrated the card, Kagemaru Himeno. Prospective bidders will only have until Tuesday, March 1st, to place a bid on this spectacular card from the Pokémon TCG.

While the signature for this card was not verified by CGC, the company responsible for having graded this copy of Jolteon, this information has been noted on the back of the grading slab). Nevertheless, Jolteon is a remarkable card, even in this non-holofoil version (the holofoil is numbered at #4/64, while this is #20/64). Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Jolteon #20 Unlimited Jungle CGC Trading Card Game 8 (The Pokémon Company, 1999) Rare. In the beginning, Eevee was able to evolve into three different Pokémon depending on the stone it was exposed to; these days, the evolutions have increased to 8! One of these evolutions occurred when Eevee was exposed to the Thunder Stone, and that's the Pokémon featured on this card — the electric-type Jolteon. What could make this card even better, you ask? It was signed by the artist himself; Kagemaru Himeno! Please note: this was an Unwitnessed Signature and CGC Noted that in the back of the slab. This card was graded by CGC and awarded with an NM/Mint 8 grade. The artwork is by Kagemaru Himeno.

If you wish to place a bid on this fantastic card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly keep in mind that you will only have until Tuesday, March 1st, to do so. You can find this card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!