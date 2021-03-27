Immortals Fenyx Rising Adds Chinese Mythology In Latest DLC

Ubisoft has released a brand new DLC pack for Immortals Fenyx Rising, as they explore Chinese mythology in Myths Of The Eastern Realm. You can snag the DLC for $15 or as part of the Season Pass for $40, as this one will take you into battle against some old Chinese deities, primarily inspired by Nuwa Mends the Heavens. On top of the DLC, the devs have opened up a new limited-time Monster Hunt Twitch Extension until April 7th where viewers can collect monsters and complete challenges. This includes clicking on monsters that appear randomly every two minutes which will snag you in-game rewards as you follow that streamer's progression in the game. We got more info and the trailer for the DLC below.

In Immortals Fenyx Rising – Myths of the Eastern Realm, a new hero named Ku embarks on a journey inspired by a popular Chinese myth, Nuwa Mends the Heavens. Ku's mission is to help the goddess Nuwa restore the fractured sky and save humanity. Encounter legendary Chinese deities, battle monstrous new enemies using a unique fighting style based on Chinese martial arts, and test your logic with new puzzles. Led by the Ubisoft Chengdu studio, this exciting new open world provides players an enriching experience, taking place between the sky and the earth. The world remains true to its cultural origins and features a Chinese architectural style with tall, jagged peaks found in traditional Chinese scrolls and art. In this post-launch adventure, players will have their wit, agility, and logic challenged by the puzzles found in the Ruins of Heaven. In order to tackle new gameplay ingredients, such as morph cubes, clouds, bamboo, wind controller and air rings, players can unlock new abilities, such as Nuwa's Agility, Blades of Huang Di and the Axe of Yan Di.