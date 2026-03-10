Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bloodless, Point N' Sheep, Shoreline Games

Bloodless Reveals New Free Update Called Namazu's Wrath

Bloodless receives its first major update in a while, as players will have access to a totally separate experience called Namazu's Wrath

Article Summary Bloodless launches its free Namazu's Wrath update, introducing a fresh, standalone roguelike mode.

Experience intense, non-lethal combat with new scaling difficulty and a focus on dash-counter mechanics.

Play as ronin Tomoe, facing challenging memories and her corrupted former self in a mysterious new setting.

Discover six new power-ups and advanced techniques to customize each run and enhance your combat style.

Indie game developer Point N' Sheep and publisher Shoreline Games revealed a new free update coming to Bloodless, which they are calling Namazu's Wrath. The update brings with it new content that serves as its own separate piece of the game. You can't quite call it an expansion since it ties into the main story in places, but it is its own experience you can play completely separated from it. We have more details from the devs below, along with the new trailer above showing it off, as the content launches on PC today.

Bloodless – Namazu's Wrath

Highly praised for its tight combat mechanics and unique implementation of non-lethal fighting methods, primarily a signature dash-counter move and special ki-attacks, Bloodless challenges players morally and practically, to conquer enemies without shedding blood. Elevating its existing soulslike-styled gameplay loop, the relaunch introduces a new roguelike mode called Namazu's Wrath, that can be played as a separate experience from the base game, either before or after playing the main storyline.

In Namazu's Wrath, players follow ronin Tomoe on her way to Bakugawa when she becomes stranded on a mysterious oneiric island. In her search for escape, the discovery unearthed is one of her former self — The Slasher — who she must chase and cleanse with the guidance of the gods Namazu and Baku. As players dig through painful memories of Tomoe's past, they must uncover special moments that will fight the corrupted version of her former self.

A condensed experience packing all the intensity of Bloodless' mechanics into a fast paced roguelike

A scaling difficulty mechanic to test for true mastery of the parry-based combat

Six new equippable power-ups ensuring no two runs feel the same

New techniques and passive abilities create sophisticated movesets to fight enemies with non-lethal combat and elevate dash-counter combos

