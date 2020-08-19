Apex Legends Gives Us One Last Look At Rampart

As Season Six of Apex Legends kicked off today, Respawn Entertainment decided to give one last look at Rampart and what she can do. Ramya "Rampart" Parekh brings with her a bunch of new unique abilities that strengthen the thought that the best offense is a great defense. She comes with the all-new Crafting system, a new energy weapon named The Volt SMG, a brand-new Battle Pass filled with exclusive content, and other fun goodies to discover on the battlefield. As you can see from the map changes, Hammond Industries continues to take over World's Edge in Season Six as they have added all new pathways, rocket launch sites, Blast Walls, and more fun items to play with. Here's a little more info on the character in general.

The Outlands best modder can hold down her squad with the following abilities: Modded Loader (Passive) – Increased magazine/heat capacity and faster reloads/recharge when using LMGs and the minigun.

Amped Cover (Tactical) – Build a crouch-cover wall which deploys a full-cover ampex wall that blocks incoming shots and amps outgoing shots.

Emplaced Minigun "Sheila" (Ultimate) – Place a mounted machine gun with high ammo capacity, but long reload time, that anyone can use.

On top of all this, Seasons Six's Battle Pass will feature new and exclusive content for players. This will include a number of skins, music packs, loading screens, charms, and skydiving emotes. Not to mention a healthy mix of Holo-sprays to leave your mark in the arena. You can watch this trailer here if you wish to learn more about the Battle Pass. You can watch the final trailer for Rampart below as you can see her and all the new toys she's bringing to the party in action before you drive into Apex Legends' Season Six.