Blooming Business: Casino Gets New Trailer & Free Demo Check out the latest trailer for Blooming Business: Casino as the game currently has a free demo out for you to try.

Curve Games and Homo Ludens revealed an all-new trailer for Blooming Business: Casino, as the game got a free demo this week. The one-minute trailer basically looks like an overview trailer, as you're given a tour of the game but not a ton of substance beyond an introduction. But that's okay, because you can get substance from the free demo, which you can play right now on Steam as we speak. Enjoy the trailer below!

"In this tycoon game, inspired by the rise of Las Vegas in the 1950s, explore a retro fantasy world and take your place from a small operation to a grand success! Design, build and run your casino in this bustling world where the sky's the limit. Work alongside cute animals who are anything but cuddly. Make sure to maximize client types and visitor satisfaction while juggling their increasingly complicated demands. Attract various types of customers, from tourists and police officers to mobsters, they all have distinct looks… and competitive tastes. Will you choose to satisfy tourists? Or do you prefer to attract mobsters? There are multiple ways to make them happy. As you will attract more clients of the same type, both your reputation and your income will grow. Meet unique VIPs, they have a different set of skills and are way more exigent than the other clients! Accomplish missions to get to know them. It will be vital to connect with them and learn their backstories, goals and desires. Specialize your casino and adapt your management to cater to their craziests pet peeves for big rewards! Your choices will impact their behaviors."

Build A Multi-Floored Casinos: More floors mean more space to organize your casino games and build a bustling, thriving business.

More floors mean more space to organize your casino games and build a bustling, thriving business. From Slot Machines To Poker: Invest in casino games and setup them to control the House Edge, you have total control !

Invest in casino games and setup them to control the House Edge, you have total control ! Build Your A Team: Level up your Pitbosses and leverage the quirks you give them to unlock their bonuses and boost results.

Level up your Pitbosses and leverage the quirks you give them to unlock their bonuses and boost results. Choose Your Hires: Place breakrooms, manage your vault and deal with employees… In your basement of course, just like any self-respecting billionaire would do. The whole underground floor is reserved for you and your employees, out of sight.

Place breakrooms, manage your vault and deal with employees… In your basement of course, just like any self-respecting billionaire would do. The whole underground floor is reserved for you and your employees, out of sight. Get New Items: Unlock new items and bonuses for your casino using the Market Research tree. Will you rig the system or legally maximize fun? Make your own choices and deal with their consequences.