Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: Blue Archive

Blue Archive Adds Two New Students In Latest Update

Nexon has added an all-new update to Blue Archive that brings in new students to the mix while setting up for some later events.

Nexon has released a new update this week for Blue Archive, as they have added two new students to the mix while also preparing for massive content additions. Right now, you can play as Kayoko (New Year) and Haruka (New Year), both of whom are making their debut in the series as part of the New Year's Rhapsody update. The content is setting up for a few new things as you'll soon experience the Cherry Blossom Festival Commotion event happening on October 3, as well as the impending Anniversary event that will happen soon. We got more details about all of this from the devs for you here.

Blue Archive: New Year's Rhapsody

"Blue Archive has players step into the shoes of Sensei, an advisor for the Federal Investigation Club, Schale, shortly after the disastrous disappearance of the General Student Council president. As anarchy takes over, it's up to Sensei to mobilize the eccentric students of the academy city of Kivotos and take matters into their own hands. Defined by its dynamic, strategic combat, and charismatic cast of characters, Blue Archive offers players a blend of tactical planning and real-time action with a light-hearted, emotional center. Decked out in a sleek kimono, Kayoko is a deadly force on the battlefield. A Mystic-type Striker from Gehana Academy, her EX Skill grants an amulet to one ally, excluding herself, for 40 seconds. Continuing the kimono trend, Haruka (New Year) is the perfect pairing with Kayoko. An Explosive-type Striker from the same academy, Haruka wields a shotgun and a strong sense of determination, despite her low self-esteem. Her EX Skill deals powerful damage proportional to her ATK to enemies in a fan-shaped area."

New Features & Upcoming Content

New Update Content: With the 22nd chapter comes exciting new missions and six unique T8 gear types that allow for a smoother gameplay experience.

With the 22nd chapter comes exciting new missions and six unique T8 gear types that allow for a smoother gameplay experience. Quality of Life Improvements: Nexon is implementing several improvements for better user experiences, including a feature that saves inventory space and automatically creates high-quality items for players by combining eligible items together when close to max capacity. Additionally, Bounty and Scrimmage Tickets are now unified into a single Ticket type after originally being separated by stage

Nexon is implementing several improvements for better user experiences, including a feature that saves inventory space and automatically creates high-quality items for players by combining eligible items together when close to max capacity. Additionally, Bounty and Scrimmage Tickets are now unified into a single Ticket type after originally being separated by stage Cherry Blossom Festival Commotion: Adding to the excitement, players can now enjoy the Cherry Blossom Festival Commotion event without any limits on playtime. Meanwhile, Nexon has a series of exciting events and fresh new content in the pipeline, including the thrilling Epilogue of the Main Story's Final Episode, Chapter 4, "Phrenapates Showdown," set to debut on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Adding to the excitement, players can now enjoy the Cherry Blossom Festival Commotion event without any limits on playtime. Meanwhile, Nexon has a series of exciting events and fresh new content in the pipeline, including the thrilling Epilogue of the Main Story's Final Episode, Chapter 4, "Phrenapates Showdown," set to debut on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Anniversary Plans: Blue Archive's anniversary is also approaching, and to celebrate two years of global service, Nexon is hosting a special live stream with an on-site audience on Saturday, Oct. 28. Users' personal stories will be collected through the official community and website to take center stage at the live event.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!