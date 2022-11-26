Blue Archive Announces New Story Event Revealed

Nexon has announced a new event for the game Blue Archive as they will be holding a new story event called "An Unconcealed Heart." The event won't kick off until November 29th, but the devs are having you pre-register to take part in it, which you must do before Monday, November 28th. Those who do so will be getting a special bonus for doing so. To top that off, the devs will be hosting other events alongside the pre-registration, including instructions on how to make a paper toy Ninpero, which has been hidden in various places on the pre-registration page for you to find.

You will have the chance to download various kinds of similar digital merch from their site by finding the Ninperos, which you can do so right now. You can also be entered a raffle to win Pyroxene x600, and all you have to do to take part in that is retweeting the official Twitter event post, along with a copy of the digital merch alongside the special hashtag before November 28th. You can read more about the event below in case you'd like to get in on the action.

"All players who pre-register by submitting an Official Club-Accreditation Form on the Pre-Registration website before Monday, November 28th will get Pyroxene x1,200 when the event story update occurs on Tuesday, November 29th. Nexon also revealed roadmaps for the upcoming December and January updates. It will include the Main Story Vol 3. Eden Treaty: Chapter 4, Kyrie of the Forgotten Gods, the Event Story Abydos Resort Restoration Task Force, and it will include features such as Tactical Challenge skips, the friend system, and world raids. In addition, Nexon is presenting a Pyroxene x1,200 gift to all players logging in until Tuesday, November 22nd for having achieved 200,000 subscribers in Blue Archive's official YouTube channels (combining Korea/NA/Taiwan/Thailand).