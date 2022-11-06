Inventory Management Puzzler Save Room Will Release Next Week

Ratalaika Games and Fractal Projects have revealed their latest game, Save Room, will be getting a release on November 11th. This is a special kind of simulator game, in a way, as you'll be playing an inventory management puzzler where you'll need to figure out how to store all of the junk in your pockets. Taking a page from Resident Evil, and let's be real, any other game that has a grid-shaped storage system, it will be up to you to solve the issue of storing all the random junk you collect in the hopes you'll need it later. Will you be able to organize everything and still manage to stay live in the process? You'll find out later this week as you can check out the latest trailer for the game below.

"When you enter a 'save room' you know you are safe, no danger can come to you, and you can relax. Take advantage of this short period of time to organize your inventory, heal your wounds and reload your weapons. Can you make all the items fit in your inventory? 40 levels make up the game, and the objective is really simple, you just need to arrange the items you are presented with and then fit them into your inventory space. You can move, rotate and combine the items. Also, all your weapons need to be reloaded, and your life can be in a dangerous state, so keep your eye on the screen! The difficulty curve is progressive, so in the first ten levels, the player only needs to fit the items and reload their weapons. At levels 11 to 25, the player will have to use and combine healing items to keep the health meter away from the dangerous state. After that, a mechanism for combining gunpowder to create ammunition is presented.