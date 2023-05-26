Blue Archive Launches Main Event Storyline This Week The latest update to Blue Archive brings about the latest update to the main storyline, as Nexon also launches an event alongside it.

Nexon has released a brand new update for the game Blue Archive with the official launch of the game's Main Event storyline. The update provides players with the latest content in the lengthy name of "Vol. 2 Clockwork Flower Pavane, Ch. 2 'The Romance of Friendship, Courage, and Light' (First Half)." Players get a chance to hear Rio's shocking revelation and join the Game Development Department, while attempting to overcome theiir latest crisis. The content is joined by the Fortress City of Eridu Infiltration Task event, which kicked off this week and comes with a 1,200 Pyroxene reward. As part of the event, the devs released two new trailers for you to check out, both of which we have below. The videos show the daily lives of students from the Game Development Department, including Momoi, Midori, along with an array of other scenes from the main story. Such as Neru's thrilling skyscraper chase and Ari's encounter that leads to an unexpected turn of events. We got more info on everything for you below before you download the update.

"In this story, Rio, the Student Council President of Millennium, visits the Game Development Department to deliver a shocking revelation. Players can join the department members, including Aris and Momoi, as they handle the inevitable crisis that follows. Meanwhile, a brand-new student Himari, the latest Millennium Science School student, arrived on Tuesday, May 16. A Piercing-type Special Student, Himari's EX Skill, Hah! Look What I'm Made Of!, can increase the ATK of one ally for 13 seconds. Alongside the story, the Fortress City of Eridu Infiltration Task event will also be available. Until Tuesday, June 20, Blue Archive players who complete tasks for the Main Story, Lessons, and Scrimmages can earn rewards like AMAS Debris, new character Himari's Interactive Furniture, Superior Artifacts and Superior Activity Reports. Players can also receive 1,200 Pyroxenes by collecting 100 AMAS Debris."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!