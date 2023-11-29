Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nexon | Tagged: Blue Archive

Blue Archive Launches New Storyline Update This Week

Nexon has released a new update for Blue Archive this week, adding a bit of gourmet to the game in an all-new storyline with characters.

Rumi and Mina, Explosive-type Strikers, join with unique EX skills and abilities.

23rd Chapter of Blue Archive launched, including three new T8 gears for gameplay.

Enjoy double rewards in Bounty, Commission, and Lesson content until Dec. 18.

Nexon has released a new update for Blue Archive, which they are calling "Dragon & Tortoise: Working Together for a Better Future." The content for this rather lengthy addition will give you two new stellar students to work with, as Rumi and Mina join the fold, giving you a few new options to come up with creative ideas. The content will also add a couple of new events and more story-related content to the game for you to enjoy. We have more details of the content for you below, along with a new trailer for you to check out, as it's now live in the game.

"In this gourmet event story, Sensei visits the Shanhaijing Academy, where tensions between the Black Tortoise Promenade and Genryumon culinary clubs have reached total chaos. Players can team up and resolve their rivalry before the clubs are forever divided by controversy and earn a Card Bundle that they can use to unlock new furniture, including a Chinese Hot Food Display and Luxurious Chinese Chair. To expand the world of Blue Archive even further, Kivotos welcomes the addition of Explosive-type Striker Rumi, whose EX skill not only heals a squad member with a serving of fried rice but also extends the tasty remedy to four additional allies."

"By her side is Explosive-type Striker Mina, who unleashes an EX Skill that deals powerful damage linked to her ATK level on a single enemy, while reducing their ATK, Evasion and Accuracy for 50 seconds. Adding to the excitement, the 23rd Chapter of the main content Missions and related Missions are now available, alongside three new T8 gears. Additionally, players are in for a treat or two with the Double Rewards Campaign, during which players can earn double rewards by completing Bounty, Commission, and Lesson content until Monday, Dec. 18 at 6:59 PM (UTC)."

