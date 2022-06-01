Blue Isle Studios Launches Leap Into Steam's Early Access

Blue Isle Studios revealed today that they have officially released their latest first-person shooter Leap into Steam's Early Access. The team has been teasing this one for a minute but now it looks like they have a playable version of the game for you to dive into, albeit not a complete one. If you join the game today you will receive all new contractors access to four exosuit types: Pathfinder, Titan, Wraith, and Tech Ops. Each one of them comes with a plethora of enhanced weaponry and special abilities for you to win quickly and score some big payouts. For those of you looking to jump in, here's all the info you need on the game.

Leap is a fast-paced, multiplayer first-person shooter featuring epic large scale battles, each with players armed to the teeth. Become an elite LEAP mercenary as you soar into battle. Fight for either the United Earth Defense Coalition (UEDC) or the rebel Exo-Terrans – whoever pays the most, wins your trigger finger and excessive arsenal.

Work together with your teammates, use powerful weapons and unique class abilities, and traverse the terrain quickly with grappling hooks, jetpacks and outrageous vehicles to seize victory. Jump on your hoverboard and backflip into battle, or saddle up onto a mechanical moose and lead the charge. Whatever your play style, every LEAP mercenary is equipped with a Personal Vehicle (PV), allowing you to quickly cover distances and close the gap on your enemy.

Every exosuit comes equipped with match altering abilities – Call in an Orbital Laser to wipe out a group of enemies, or throw down a Support Shield to take temporary cover from enemy fire. Every obstacle is an opportunity to soar, dash or charge, and an elite mercenary will use their unique movement abilities to navigate the battlefield quickly. Use your grappling hook to reach greater heights or your directional dash to dodge enemy fire. The glory of victory only gets sweeter with rewards. Customize your mercenary with helmet emojis and distinct skin options for exosuits, vehicles and weapons. Flaunt and taunt your frenemies with style and sass.