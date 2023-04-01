Pokémon GO Begins April 2023's Events With Pidgey Pandemonium What is this year's Pokémon GO April Fool's Day Event and why has it led to Pidgey Pandemonium? Let's get into the details.

Niantic celebrates April Fool's 2023 with an unannounced event called Pidgey Pandemonium. Let's take a look at this as well as the upcoming slate of events.

Here is the new event live in Pokémon GO today as we begin April 2023:

April 1st, 2023: April Fool's Day will feature a surprise event featuring Pidgey called Pidgey Pandemonium. The concept of the event is that we have seen so many Pidgey transferred to the professor over time that they have now all broken out. During the event, there will be an increased chance of finding XXL and XXS Pidgey. There will also be Pidgey-themed Special Research and Field Research. The event takes place today from 1 PM to 7 PM local time.

The previously announced events include:

April 4th – April 10th, 2023: Spring into Spring 2023, which will introduce Cutiefly and some new costumed Pokémon. Keep reading for more details.

Spring into Spring 2023, which will introduce Cutiefly and some new costumed Pokémon. Keep reading for more details. April 9th, 2023: Elite Raids, likely Regieleki

Elite Raids, likely Regieleki April 13th – April 17th, 2023: A Mystic Hero

A Mystic Hero April 15th, 2023: April Community Day featuring Togetic

April Community Day featuring Togetic April 20th – April 26th, 2023: Sustainability Week

Sustainability Week April 23rd, 2023: Limited Research Day, focus Pokémon not yet revealed

Limited Research Day, focus Pokémon not yet revealed April 29th, 2023: Community Day Classic, focus Pokémon not yet revealed

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in April 2023:

April 4th, 2023: Exeggcute with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Exeggcute with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny April 11th, 2023: Shellder with double Candy for transferring Pokémon, can be Shiny

Shellder with double Candy for transferring Pokémon, can be Shiny April 18th, 2023: Trapinch with double XP for evolving Pokémon, cannot be Shiny

Trapinch with double XP for evolving Pokémon, cannot be Shiny April 25th, 2023: Tangela with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

We can also confirm the full slate of content featured in the Spring into Spring 2023 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. New release: Cutiefly will be released for the first time. It will be available to encounter in the wild, 2 KM Eggs, and Tier One raids.

Cutiefly will be released for the first time. It will be available to encounter in the wild, 2 KM Eggs, and Tier One raids. New Costumed Pokémon : We will see new Costumed Pokémon including those who can be encountered Shiny and those who must be evolved from a Shiny. Shiny-capable encounters: Pichu with Cherry Blossoms Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms Eevee with Cherry Blossoms Must be evolved to obtain a Shiny: Raichu with Cherry Blossoms Vaporeon with Cherry Blossoms Jolteon with Cherry Blossoms Flareon with Cherry Blossoms Espeon with Cherry Blossoms Umbreon with Cherry Blossoms Leafeon with Cherry Blossoms Glaceon with Cherry Blossoms Sylveon with Cherry Blossoms

: We will see new Costumed Pokémon including those who can be encountered Shiny and those who must be evolved from a Shiny. Wild spawns: Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Jigglypuff, Marill, Whismir, Buneary with a Flower Crown, Bunnelby, and Cutieflu. Rare spawns include Chansey with a Flower Crown and Togetic with a Flower Crown.

Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Jigglypuff, Marill, Whismir, Buneary with a Flower Crown, Bunnelby, and Cutieflu. Rare spawns include Chansey with a Flower Crown and Togetic with a Flower Crown. Field Research encounters: Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Togetic with a Flower Crown, Chansey with a Flower Crown

Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Togetic with a Flower Crown, Chansey with a Flower Crown 2 KM Eggs: Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Pichu with Cherry Blossoms, Togepi with a Flower Crown, Happiny with a Flower Crown, Azurill, Munchlax, Riolu, and Cutiefly.

Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Pichu with Cherry Blossoms, Togepi with a Flower Crown, Happiny with a Flower Crown, Azurill, Munchlax, Riolu, and Cutiefly. Raids: Tier One: Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Jigglypuff, Cutiefly Tier Three: Chansey with a Flower Crown, Togetic with a Flower Crown, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor Tier Five: Lugia Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny

Event bonus: Double Hatch Candy One-hour Lucky Eggs Half Egg Hatch distance when Eggs are placed in the incubator during the event Collection Challenge featuring XP, Stardust, Lucky Egg Happiny Hoodie as an Avatar Item in the shop



Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day for April 2023 which will feature Togetic:

Date and time: Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.



Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Featured Pokémon: Togetic, the Happiness Pokémon, which will be available to encounter in the wild with a highly increased Shiny rare. Evolving Togetic up to Togekiss will unlock the special Fighting-type move Aura Sphere (which Lucario is known for) on your Togekiss. Aura Sphere has: Trainer Battles: 100 power Gym and raids: 90 power

Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be called Spreading Cheer. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Togetic Community Day–exclusive Special Research story. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal.

This $1 Timed Research will be called Spreading Cheer. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Togepi in 2KM Eggs: Be sure to spin Poké Stops, as Niantic writes: "Togepi has a chance of hatching from 2 km Eggs obtained during the April Community Day hours (Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time). Togepi that hatch from these Eggs will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as Togetic that appear during April Community Day's three-hour event period."

Be sure to spin Poké Stops, as Niantic writes: Four-Star Raid Battles after the event hours: Togetic will feature in raids from Saturday, March 18th, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Defeating these raids will lead to wild spawns of Togetic around the Gyms with its Community Day Shiny rate still active.

Togetic will feature in raids from Saturday, March 18th, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Defeating these raids will lead to wild spawns of Togetic around the Gyms with its Community Day Shiny rate still active. Event bonuses: Double Candy for catching Pokémon 1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during the event period Double the chance for Trainers level 31 and up to earn Candy XL from catching Three-hour Incense Two Special Trades per day during the event window Double catch Candy Three-hour Lure Modules Photobomb encounters from Pokémon GO Community Day snapshots Half-off Stardust for Trades

