Pokémon GO Announces Shiny Litleo For Lunar New Year Event

The Lunar New Year 2022 event begins tomorrow in Pokémon GO. Niantic has confirmed that this event will see the release of a new Shiny Pokémon… Litleo. Let's take a look at the details of this annual event which will also offer players chances to catch Shiny Espurr, which is also being released tomorrow as part of the weekly field research breakthrough.

Here are the full details of the Lunar New Year 2022 event in Pokémon GO:

Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, February 7, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Shiny release: Litleo, which means that we will also get the Shiny versions of its evolution Pyroar in both male and female forms which differ greatly.

Wild spawns: Big win here. We have Litleo, the new Shiny release, spawning in the wild. The complete list includes> Paras Meowth Growlith Voltorb Hisuian Voltorb Magikarp Torchic Litleo Electabuzz (rare spawn) Gyarados (rare spawn) Combusken (rare spawn)

Raids: Pay close attention to this one! This is the best raid rotation we've had in a long time. Not only do we have Druddigon continuing as a Tier Three raid boss, we also have the new Shiny Espurr in Tier One raids. On top of that, we have a Shuckle feature in Tier Three, which is uncommon. Tier One: Magikarp, Shinx, Darumaka, Litleo, Espurr Tier Three: Charizard, Flareon, Shuckle, Delcatty, Absol, Druddigon Tier Five: Regirock Mega Raids: Mega Houndoom

Research: There will be two Timed Research questlines focused on catching and friendship. Confirmed rewards are Litleo and Espurr, both of which are the new Shinies. There will also be Field Research tasks leading to encounters with Alolan Meowth, Galarian Meowth, Magikarp, Darumaka, Litleo, and Espurr.

Event bonuses: Increased chance for Lucky trades Increased chance to hit Lucky Friends when interacting Double Stardust from opening Gifts One extra Special Trade per day

: