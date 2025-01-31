Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games | Tagged: Dark and Darker Mobile

Dark and Darker Mobile Soft Launch Announced For North America

North America mobile players will soon be able to play Dark and Darker Mobile, as the game will soft launch in Cananda and the U.S.

Article Summary Dark and Darker Mobile set for soft launch in Canada and U.S. on February 4, 2025.

New features include high-level dungeons, PvE and PvP modes, and a unique Sidekick system.

Choose from five classes with unique skills and gear, and upgrade equipment for better performance.

Explore dungeons, battle creatures, and compete against players to gather treasure and level up.

Krafton Inc. confirmed they will soft launch Dark and Darker Mobile in North America, as the game is due to arrive in Canada and the United States soon. The team has had the game in testing periods for a short time now, working out the kinks before the go global. Part of that will include this launch, which ill essentially be the whole game with some things left out before they release the game worldwide. You can sign up for the game now as the soft launch will happen on February 4, 2025.

Dark and Darker Mobile

As an extraction RPG, Dark and Darker Mobile challenges players to delve into the depths of dungeons and escape with as much treasure as they can carry while fending off threats from fearsome creatures and other players. The teaser, which debuted on YouTube, showcases the core escape-focused gameplay in Dark and Darker Mobile while shining a spotlight on new features. This includes several new ways to play:

High-level dungeons open up an "endgame" that comes with its own unique rewards – and a level of challenge that will test even the best-equipped adventurers.

"Player vs. environment" (PvE) dungeons remove the competitive elements from Dark and Darker Mobile, instead challenging players to explore, gather loot, and clear out any beastly threats they come across.

Flipping that concept, "player vs. player" (PvP) dungeons are all about crossing swords with competing player-controlled dungeon divers.

Dark and Darker Mobile also introduces a Sidekick system, allowing players to recruit AI-controlled companions to help them throughout their dungeon-diving adventures. These sidekicks are powerful companions that can leveled up. Players can also take advantage of the pet system, which grants various buffs before entering a dungeon.

Adventurers begin their Dark and Darker Mobile adventure by creating a character, which can be one of five classes: Fighter, Barbarian, Rogue, Ranger, or Cleric. Each class comes with its own weapon and armor specializations, as well as a unique spread of active and passive skills. Players can only equip two active skills before heading into a dungeon, but the number of passive skill slots that are available increases as the character levels up. This flexibility gives every player the freedom to find the Dark and Darker Mobile play style that works best for them. During each dungeon expedition, adventurers have opportunities to acquire new equipment and loot as they battle with monsters, rifle through treasure chests, and end the journeys of competing dungeon divers. Gear can also be purchased from merchants, who offer quests that players can complete to unlock higher-grade store inventories. Equipment can be upgraded using gold and other ores, and registering acquired items in the collection can further yield character-enhancing effects.

