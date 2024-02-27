Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, Squid Shock Studios

Bō: Path Of The Teal Lotus Receives New Release Date

Bō: Path Of The Teal Lotus receives an official release date, as we'll see the action platformer will be released this July.

Article Summary Humble Games sets Bō: Path Of The Teal Lotus launch for July 18, 2024.

Stunning 2.5D action platformer, inspired by Japanese folklore.

Explore a hand-drawn world, meet yokai, and face legendary monsters.

Uncover new abilities, brew arcane teas, and summon Daruma doll allies.

Humble Games and Squid Shock Studios officially revealed the release date for Bō: Path Of The Teal Lotus, as the game will finally make its way out this July. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a colorful, hand-drawn 2.5D action platformer that has taken inspiration from Japanese folklore to weave a new story about a celestial being on a mission to take out a new evil that has graced the land. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game will be out on July 18, 2024, for PC via Steam.

Bō: Path Of The Teal Lotus

Flow with acrobatic grace and agility through a mysterious world of myth and legend in Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, a colorful hand-drawn adventure inspired by Japanese folklore. Undertake a mystical journey as Bō, a celestial blossom (fox tentaihana) descends from the heavens to fulfill a mysterious ancient prophecy. Use your legendary bō staff to bounce and glide fluidly through an otherworldly realm of hand-drawn, dreamlike landscapes, strange and adorable yokai, and massive monsters summoned from ancient legends of Japan. Explore a diverse and interconnected world in a 2.5D side-scrolling action platformer with Metroidvania elements. Journey to a haunted castle, a thriving Japanese-inspired metropolis, and many more strange and wondrous places—then find ways to travel back and fully explore newly unlocked paths and surprises.

Navigate the world's platforming challenges with acrobatic precision, elegance, and finesse. Use Bō's distinctive move-and-reset system to reach new areas efficiently or recover when your footing flounders. Brew and drink arcane teas to unlock powerful new abilities for Bō's shapeshifting staff. Mash foes with the Mochi Mallet, unlock new movement techniques like the Lotus Dash and Grappling Gun, and gracefully power up along your journey. Each colorful Daruma doll you discover can be upgraded and summoned to the battlefield, where these adorable and powerful allies can deploy spells and other spectacular abilities to aid you in combat. Challenge massive, awe-inspiring monsters drawn from Japanese folklore! You'll need to call upon all of the knowledge and acrobatic skills you've gained to vanquish these powerful adversaries and advance further in your quest.

