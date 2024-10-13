Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Border Pioneer, Yahzj Games, Yogscast Games

Border Pioneer Announces Steam Next Fest Demo

Border Pioneer will have a free demo out this week for Steam Next Fest, giving you a chance to try out the pixel art city-building game

Indie game developer Yahzj Games and publisher Yogscast Games confirmed they will have a free demo for Border Pioneer available during Steam Next Fest this month. If you haven't had a chance to check this one out, this is a pixel art city-building game in which you take on the role of a pioneer for a kingdom with a ton of faith put behind you by those in change. You'll head off on a new journey to essentially tame the frontier beyond the kingdom's reach to make it part of the ever-growing reach as you build towns across various landscapes and defend them against waves of various enemies who like their lands just the way that they are. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the demo arrives on October 14.

Border Pioneer

Border Pioneer is a pixel art city-building game that combines survival and defense elements. Fresh from the academy, you must prove your worth by venturing into the frontiers. Face local dangers, manage resources, construct towns, and expand the kingdom's borders into uncharted territories! Border Pioneer offers a unique blend of city-building strategy and defensive gameplay. Can you tame the wild frontier and become the world's most legendary pioneer?

Build Your Town from Scratch: Transform barren lands into bustling settlements! Start with basic structures and gradually unlock new buildings and units as you progress.

Transform barren lands into bustling settlements! Start with basic structures and gradually unlock new buildings and units as you progress. Build Your Deck: Choose from over 200 unique cards to construct your perfect deck. Use your cards with skill and timing to overcome challenges and build your town efficiently.

Choose from over 200 unique cards to construct your perfect deck. Use your cards with skill and timing to overcome challenges and build your town efficiently. Defend Against Relentless Threats: At the end of each month, enemies will attempt to destroy the town you so carefully built! Fortify your defenses and repel increasingly powerful waves of attackers!

At the end of each month, enemies will attempt to destroy the town you so carefully built! Fortify your defenses and repel increasingly powerful waves of attackers! Prove Your Worth as a Pioneer: Manage resources, plan your town's layout, and make crucial decisions to ensure your town's survival and growth.

