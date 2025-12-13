Posted in: 2K Games, Borderlands, Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2k Games, Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4 Releases Free Bloomreaper the Invincible Update

Borderlands 4 has released a new free update this week, as players can take on Bloomreaper the Invincible as part of the content

Article Summary Borderlands 4 drops free Bloomreaper the Invincible update as challenging new endgame content.

Face Bloomreaper, a rotted god boss, in a vertical gauntlet fight packed with deadly platforming action.

Defeat Bloomreaper fast in Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode for nine exclusive new Legendary items.

Update adds a raised level cap, new True Mode difficulty, and additional quality-of-life improvements.

2K Games has released one of the new free updates for Borderlands 4 as Bloomreaper the Invincible has been added to the game. Those who have completed the main campaign can now access a new mission from the hub location in each major zone, as Bloomreaper the Invincible has been added as one of the hardest bosses released to date as part of the endgame content. There's no level requirement beyond the fact that you need to have completed the main campaign, but it has been designed to put max level Vault Hunters on notice with a massive reward at the end. We have more details about the update below.

Borderlands 4 – Bloomreaper the Invincible

Bloomreaper the Invincible is a rotted, parasitic god. It whispers through its spores, luring surface dwellers into the abyss where their corpses feed its roots. Players must descend into the sinkhole and end Bloomreaper before the corruption spreads across Kairos. Following a treacherous approach, players will arrive at an open-air plateau surrounded by a vast crater. Rising from the mist-choked depths are towering stone columns topped with grass. These natural platforms form a vertical gauntlet of death. Survival will require agility, momentum, and mastery of the skies as players must grapple from plateau to plateau, glide across yawning gaps, and dodge incoming threats.

Nine powerful new Legendaries—five new pieces of gear, and four new Class Mods—serve as tantalizing rewards for players bold enough to defeat this monstrous foe. However, most of that new loot will only drop if players beat the boss quickly enough in Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode, the amped-up difficulty setting (more details can be found in the Borderlands 4 endgame explainer). As part of the update featuring Bloomreaper, the Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode cap will be raised by an additional level.

The Bloomreaper update is just one of the many drops on our post-launch Roadmap. Included in this patch, the Day 90 patch, brings various quality-of-life, bug fixes, and feature updates to Borderlands 4, including a challenging True Mode, which scales the game's difficulty for a party of four regardless of the party size in-game – making opponents tougher to take down, far more numerous, and adding more Badass elites among their ranks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!