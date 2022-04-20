Borderlands Teams With Ballantine's For Mad Moxxi Promotion

2K Games and Ballantine's have partnered up for a special crossover in Borderlands 3 as Mad Moxxi is getting some special booze in her bar. In a bit of fiction-meets-reality, the Pandora-based entrepreneur has gotten herself her own brand of Scotch whisky to serve out to the community called Moxxi's Bar Edition. This is a limited-edition drink that they're using to promote some special things within the game and also encourage people to drink responsibly.

The drink will be served within the game for a bit and then will make its way to real-world locations. If you manage to snag one of them, it will come with some exclusive content to the game that you can only get by purchasing one. Then over the next few months, Moxxi will be tasked in-game with recruiting her own squad of Vault Hunters to help spread the word, as they will be giving out some exclusive swag and sharing news and scoops from her bar. That's an amazing little crossover that will take place starting today. You can read more about the event below along with a trailer featuring Moxxi herself talking about the new booze at her place.

Mad Moxxi, has been appointed to the role of Chief Galactic Expansion Officer (CGEO) to help launch the world's second largest Scotch into the gaming stratosphere. During her initial four-phase contract, Moxxi will be responsible for expanding Ballantine's intergalactic footprint to the furthest reaches of Pandora, the universe, and beyond. Moxxi's role as CGEO will see her bring together existing Vault Hunters and new looters from across the galaxy, serving up a series of missions and launching her very own limited-edition loot. She'll also be laying down some new ground rules in Moxxi's Bar and will be promoting responsible drinking via a special, personalised, cameo-filled message live from Pandora. To kick off her contract, Moxxi has created her own Borderlands x Ballantine's bottle of Scotch whisky: the Ballantine's x Moxxi's Bar Edition. This limited-edition run will be available first on Pandora and later across selected retailers on Earth. Just like at Moxxi's bar, it's first come, first served. Moxxi will also be sharing her spoils with close friends and fans through her social channels, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Those lucky enough to snag a bottle will get access to exclusive Borderlands 3 content.