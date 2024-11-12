Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Balloon Studios, Botany Manor

Botany Manor Announces PlayStation Release Date

Botany Manor has been confirmed for a release on both PS4 and PS5, as the gasme will arrive for both consoles in mid-December

Article Summary Botany Manor blooms on PS4 and PS5 on December 17, 2024, bringing cozy puzzle gameplay to PlayStation fans.

Join retired botanist Arabella Greene to solve plant puzzles and revive rare flora in this serene adventure.

Explore a stunning 19th-century manor and piece together clues scattered throughout its calm, intricate rooms.

Discover Arabella's story while enjoying a soothing soundtrack that enhances the vibrant plant-growing journey.

Indie game developer Balloon Studios and publisher Whitethorn Games confirmed that Botany Manor will be coming to PlayStation. The game has already been out for a minute as players can take part in this cozy puzzle title in which you figure out the best way to grow specific plants and make the manor beautiful all year round. The game will be released for both the PS4 and PS5 on December 17, 2024, and will come with all the updates and content released for the PC version so far. Along with the news comes a new trailer showing off a little gameplay, which you can check out above.

Botany Manor

The enduring estate of Botany Manor is home to retired botanist Arabella Greene. After a long career, she has amassed a collection of rare, long-forgotten plants that require some research to help them live again. Play as Arabella and explore the stunning historic manor and its grounds to look for clues in her notes, books, posters, and items scattered around the residence to determine the correct set of circumstances to help the flora flourish. Unlock new seed varieties and plant them. Interactable items around the property that can be turned and flipped will provide information to help you solve each gardening puzzle, grow the plants, and discover their mysterious qualities.

Explore the peaceful grounds and many calming rooms of the beautifully rendered, historically accurate 19th-century manor.

Pick up, flip, turn, and rotate the many items found around the estate to piece together the clues to solve each plant-based puzzle.

Learn about Arabella's life and career, and the challenges she faced as a woman scientist during the 19th century as you explore.

Fall in love with the calming soundtrack that perfectly compliments the environment and flowers you bring to full bloom.

