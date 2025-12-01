Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: christmas, holidays, World of Warships: Legends

Both World of Warships Titles Receive Holiday Updates

Both World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends have been given an update this week as they celebrate the holidays in different ways

Article Summary World of Warships launches festive December update with free Tier IX ship and Advent Calendar rewards

Decorate the Christmas tree at Nordlyshavn Port, unlock ornaments and exclusive winter bonuses

Santa City Port debuts in World of Warships: Legends with Merry Tokens and seasonal ship skins

New Japanese hybrid battleships arrive, plus special campaigns and operations for holiday events

Wargaming has released two different sets of updates for both World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends, each celebrating the holidays in different ways. Each game has been given a different kind of holiday celebration, as one created an event with tons of festivities, while they other made a city dedicated to Santa. We have the details from the devs below as you can find the full patch notes for WoWs and WoWsL on their respective sites.

World of Warships Welcomes a Flurry of Festivities

The festive season is in full swing across World of Warships in the December update, brimming with seasonal activities and themed rewards. From December 1st, players can claim a free tech tree Tier IX ship on login, alongside two Santa's Gift Containers and two Christmas themed permanent camouflage. The rewards continue with a new Advent Calendar available throughout the entirety of December, as well as a Festive Event pass featuring two chapters and bursting with prizes including Santa's gift Containers, camouflages and Tier VII cruisers Nurnberg'44 and Lanzhou.

Nordlyshavn Port also returns this year with an updated look, with a Christmas Tree waiting to be decorated. Players can unlock ornaments for every two battles played, with no daily limits, and special rewards await for those who have placed 10 ornaments on their tree, and have collected all 24.

In addition to these festive additions comes a brand new map, Sunset Isles, available for Random Battles and select Co-op Battles for ships Tier VI and above. December's update also sees the start of construction of Tier IX French battleship Roussillon in the Dockyard, and the first week of the update gives players their last chance to finish building Liberty Harbor. Both Asymmetric battles and the Temporal Rift event continue, joined by a new season of Clan Battles, and the return of the Steel Fleet Event featuring six powerful ships including three brand new ships of Tier X, the Japanese battleship Aki, the German cruiser Bremen and the American cruiser Hawaii.

Santa City Port Introduced in World of Warships: Legends

The celebrations continue for players in World of Warships: Legends, with the introduction of the Santa City Port. A themed currency, Merry Tokens, are available through completing activities, and can be redeemed for Port decorations and seasonal rewards. Amongst these are new Frozen skins, new Commander guises including Unfreezable Sam, and Mystic Crates that may bestow players with rare and Special Edition ships including the new Incomparable, Aki, and Marceau.

The season of giving continues, with a new Merry Shipmas campaign with free Admiralty backing, granting players one of two Legendary Tier ships as a final reward: U.S. battleship Rhode Island or Soviet cruiser Sevastopol. In addition to these two Legendary ships, players will also unlock the winter version of Pan-European destroyer Orkan, as well as many other rewards.

December's Legendary update also sees three new Tier VI-VIII Japanese hybrid battleships, Ise, Suwo and Dewa, sail into Early Access, available through Japanese Hybrid Battleship Crates. They're joined by Legendary Tier battleship Aki, found in Mystic Chests. These ships wield not only intense firepower, but are capable of executing airstrikes–armed with aircraft carrying an impressive haul of torpedoes. Closing out the update is the return of War Tales, with two new operations, including a special mission to help Santa. With the ability to play through all previous Tales, players will also be able to try out a new type of high-explosive shell that splits into multiple subshells, causing significant damage.

