Cat & Rabbit Pizza Farming Is Headed To Switch This May

All the fun of farming and pizza making in one game is coming to Nintyendo Switch, as Cat & Rabbit Pizza Farming will arrive next month

Play as a cat or bunny, grow your own ingredients, and run the market with your fluffy friend.

Unlock upgrades like faster machines and bigger ovens to handle busier days and larger orders.

Enjoy 50 levels of pizza-making excitement with randomly generated orders and endless gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher RedDeer Games revealed that Cat & Rabbit Pizza Farming is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month. The game will have you play one of the two characters at a time as you'll both choose your ingredients from the farm you have out back, as well as buy new items needed to make the pizza, then you'll head in and fill orders by putting them together and baking them. You can check out the latest trailer here as the game arrives on May 8, 2025.

Cat & Rabbit Pizza Farming

In this cozy cooking game, you'll grow ingredients, prep toppings, and serve up perfect pizzas. Pick your character (cat or bunny), and your fluffy friend will run the local market while you handle the hustle. Each day starts slowly – you can water crops, harvest goodies, slice toppings, or run to the market. But once the restaurant opens (whether you're ready or not), orders start rolling in fast! Mix dough, blend sauce, chop veggies, and get those pizzas in the oven before time runs out. The more you play, the more upgrades you unlock – like faster machines, more ingredient storage, and ovens that bake three pizzas at once. Orders get bigger, days get busier, but with your upgraded kitchen, you'll be tossing out masterpieces like a pro. No rush though. Just don't let the pizzas burn.

50 levels of pizza-making fun (and you can keep going after that!)

Play as a cat or a bunny – your bestie runs the market!

Grow your ingredients or buy them fresh

Mix dough, chop toppings, bake pizzas, and race against the clock

Randomly generated orders with tips, coins, and XP to earn

Tons of upgrades: auto-watering, faster machines, more oven space, and more

Max four orders at once – so stay sharp, chef!

