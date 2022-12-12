The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 7: Fennekin Line

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Fire-types of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Each card within the Fennekin evolutionary line is depicted in a completely unique style by the three contributing artists. Artist ryoma uratsuka illustrates a cute, storybook-style Fennekin which shows the fox-like Fire-type Pokémon bounding down a brick path lined with beautiful trees, their leaves red and swirling for autumn. Braixen may be the star of the show, though, with artwork so evocative that I wish it was a Full Art showing more of this image by illustrator Ligton. Ligton delivers an intensely epic image of Braixen in a land blazing with fire, clutching its wand which blazes with glames. The line ends with Uta's Delphox, which is a strong illustration with a smoky art style.

Ligton's artwork stands out here for sure. Ligton is new to the hobby as of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. You may recognize Ligton's dynamic style from the Umbreon V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars which paired the Dark-type Eeveelution with Karen or the cute Mimikyu card from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

