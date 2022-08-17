Boyfriend Dungeon Receives Surprise Free DLC Expansion

Indie developer and publisher Kitfox Games dropped a surprise free DLC expansion for Boyfriend Dungeon this week. Completely out of the blue, in time for the one-year anniversary of the game's release, the team published this free bundle of content which they are calling Secret Weapons. You can get what is a substantial free update for the game across Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Windows 10, the Epic Games Store, and Steam as we speak, as they are also putting the game on sale for just $15 for a limited time on Nintendo Switch and Steam. The content will give you a few new things to do, as well as additional boyfriends to work with that you might enjoy. You can read more about the update below.

Launching just a few days past Boyfriend Dungeon's one-year anniversary, Secret Weapons is the game's first big update, and it delivers to players the final pieces of content promised in their Kickstarter stretch goals. It will introduce a brand new dungeon to plunder, new romanceable weapons Jonah the Axe, Leah the Hammer, and the mysterious Dr. Holmes the Whip to Boyfriend Dungeon. Dr. Holmes is also the new dungeon's final boss and she/they were designed by CEO and Creative Director at Unseen Inc., Ikumi Nakamura, and is voiced by popular content creator and streamer, Kathleen "Loserfruit" Belsten.

All of the exciting new content in Secret Weapons will be accessible to players who have completed the main campaign of Boyfriend Dungeon or for those who are starting a new game. The team is also stoked to share that new poppy music tracks from Marskye, with one track featuring the sweet vocals of Madeleine McQueen, will be added to the game and are also now available to stream or purchase on players' favorite streaming service or digital music marketplace.