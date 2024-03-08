Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brain Jar Games

Brain Jar Games Raises $6.7M For New Action-Musical Game In 2025

Brain Jar Games revealed they have secured $6.7m in funding for a new game called Dead As Disco, set to be released next year.

Article Summary Brain Jar Games secures $6.7M funding for action-musical game, Dead As Disco.

New AAA studio with veteran designers to launch game combining John Wick with music choreography.

CEO Will Cook envisions game as an adrenaline-fueled audio-visual spectacle for sharing.

Industry partners praise innovative vision of gameplay, excited for the 2025 release.

Brain Jar Games, a brand new AAA development studio made up of several veteran game designers, announced they have new funds for their first major game. The company revealed they have raised $6.7 million for a brand new action-musical title going by the name of Dead As Disco, which will be coming out sometime in 2025. According to the team, it will " blend John Wick's kinetic action with the music-fused choreography of Baby Driver." We have a few quotes from studio heads from this week's announcement as we now wait to hear more about the game.

"The enthusiastic backing we've received for our game and studio vision is inspiring and deeply motivating," said Will Cook, CEO and co-founder of Brain Jar Games. "Transcend and Menlo immediately understood our ambitious dream to create a new, spectacular form of gameplay that you love to share with friends. There's a fantasy that every action fan can relate to: when that perfect song comes on, the adrenaline kicks in, and every move you make just flows to the music. Our team is laser-focused on delivering that innovative moment-to-moment experience, one overflowing with audio-visual spectacle and irresistible watchability. And the best part is we're putting it in players' hands in 2025."

"Brain Jar is creating something really special, an iconic spectacle that will stand out from the crowd. They're combining music, gameplay, and tech to easily share moments with virality by design as a key to find and scale audience. Will's ambitious global vision goes beyond just making a fun game. It is to build a company that is a platform for musicians and creators alike, and he has assembled the top talent necessary to build fast and deliver," said Brett Krause, General Partner at Transcend Fund.

"It takes a lot for a new game entrant to capture players' attention, and Will Cook with BrainJar Games paints such a sharp vision for the game that I wanted to play it from the first time I heard the pitch. Can't wait for this to launch," said Amy Wu, Partner at Menlo Ventures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!