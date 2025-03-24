Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Stellaris, Video Games | Tagged: Stellaris

Stellaris Releases Season 09 Expansion Pass With Next Expansion Info

Stellaris has a bunch of new content out today with the launch of Season 09, with another new major expansion on the horizon

Article Summary Stellaris Season 09 brings a new expansion pass with exciting features and content for 2025.

BioGenesis expansion lets players control life with living ships and genetic engineering.

Upcoming expansions include Shadows of the Shroud and Infernals Species Pack in 2025.

Get the exclusive Stargazer Species Portrait with the Season 09 pass right now.

Paradox Interactive has launched Season 09 for Stellaris this week, and with it comes a Season Pass and the word on the next major expansion on the way. First off, the season comes with a pass that will run you $45 if you choose to buy it, as it comes with seasonal content, a mechanical expansion, a species pack, and an exclusive species portrait. Some of the content will come out over the course of 2025, as noted below. Second, in early May, the game will receive the new free BioGenesis expansion, which will give players the opportunity to take control of life itself! This means you'll see living ships, a new ecosystem terraforming system, and the always-fun-nothing-can-go-wrong option of genetic engineering. We have more info on the pass as its available right now.

Stellaris – Season 09 Expansion Pass

BioGenesis Expansion (May 5, 2025): Take command of the forces of life itself in BioGenesis. Engineer living ships, terraform entire ecosystems, and wield advanced genetic tools to shape the destiny of your empire. Will you create a utopia of adaptation and growth or weaponize biology to dominate the stars?

Take command of the forces of life itself in BioGenesis. Engineer living ships, terraform entire ecosystems, and wield advanced genetic tools to shape the destiny of your empire. Will you create a utopia of adaptation and growth or weaponize biology to dominate the stars? Shadows of the Shroud Expansion (Q3 2025): The psionic plane holds untold power—but at what cost? Shadows of the Shroud is a complete overhaul of the Psionic Ascension path, introducing new moral dilemmas, patron allegiances, and the ever-present temptation of ultimate destruction.

The psionic plane holds untold power—but at what cost? Shadows of the Shroud is a complete overhaul of the Psionic Ascension path, introducing new moral dilemmas, patron allegiances, and the ever-present temptation of ultimate destruction. Infernals Species Pack (Q4 2025): Forge your destiny in the Infernals Species Pack. Adapted to relentless heat and volatile landscapes, you wield the power of extreme environments to reshape the galaxy. Will your empire thrive in the heat, or be consumed by the very forces it seeks to command?

Forge your destiny in the Infernals Species Pack. Adapted to relentless heat and volatile landscapes, you wield the power of extreme environments to reshape the galaxy. Will your empire thrive in the heat, or be consumed by the very forces it seeks to command? Stargazer Species Portrait (available now): Dream of the stars with this exclusive portrait, available immediately upon purchasing the Season 09 Expansion Pass. Featuring three phenotypes and unique animations, the Stargazer Species Portrait is perfect for players who seek to embody the spirit of cosmic curiosity.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!