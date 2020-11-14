Brawlhalla Celebrates Fifth Anniversary With A New Event

Ubisoft is celebrating the fifth anniversary of Brawlhalla with a brand new event for players to get involved with right now. The event itself isn't as lavish as you may think, as they're not bringing in new characters or anything like that. But it is bringing in new colors for Legends, a new Skin for Legend Bodvar, a new Podium, a time-limited Emote, and more little odd-and-ends to help make it special. The developers didn't really give a timeframe as to how long this would last, nor did they mention any additional content being added to the game later on. So our best guess is that this will probably last until around the end of November before it all vanishes. You can check out all the details of the additions below as well as screenshots from the game and a trailer showing off everything they could at the moment.

The 5-Year Anniversary Event brings the following items to the game: Gala Colors, purchasable for all Legends and available for 3000 Gold or 20 Mammoth Coins each.

purchasable for all Legends and available for 3000 Gold or 20 Mammoth Coins each. Gilded Deco Podium, a brand-new Podium that features animation and sound effects, purchasable only during the event for 240 Mammoth Coins.

a brand-new Podium that features animation and sound effects, purchasable only during the event for 240 Mammoth Coins. 5 th Cake-aversary, a brand-new time-limited Emote purchasable only during the Event for 120 Mammoth Coins.

a brand-new time-limited Emote purchasable only during the Event for 120 Mammoth Coins. Ritzy Bodvar Skin for Legend Bodvar available for 140 Mammoth Coins and comes with two Weapons Skins.

for Legend Bodvar available for 140 Mammoth Coins and comes with two Weapons Skins. New effects, for gravity canceling and more, added as a free update with the patch and can be tested in the Experimental 1v1 queue and custom games.

for gravity canceling and more, added as a free update with the patch and can be tested in the Experimental 1v1 queue and custom games. Updated Base Skin art for Legends Sentinel and Thatch added as a free update with the patch that also updates their Skins to match their new faces.