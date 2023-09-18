Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bread & Fred, SandCastles Studios

Bread & Fred Announces Super Duper Ultra Redux Mixtape

Apogee Entertainment cranks up the volume on Bread & Fred as they have revealed the Super Duper Ultra Redux Mixtape expansion and album.

Developer SandCastles Studios and publisher Apogee Entertainment revealed a new update for Bread & Fred with the Super Duper Ultra Redux Mixtape. This is a brand new DLC you can add to the game, that is being released alongside a new album of music, which is coming out in the newly launched Apogee Music label. This is basically a cool musical addition to the game that will have you jamming while you work together as penguin friends in a new set of levels. Enjoy the videos and info below!

"The Backstreet Moles are coming to town but have lost their way on the path to Beakville! Dig in and embark on an all-new mission to get the band back together and reunite Bread & Fred's new furry friends! Unlock new tunes with each rescued bandmate. With this update, we are including 18 new songs and the possibility of listening to them on the Jukebox! There's also a mysterious new penguin hiding on the mountain; who knows what you may unlock talking to him? Jump, cling and swing across ice, wind and moving platforms as penguin pals Bread and Fred embark on a melodic mission to save their furry friends. Locate each member of The Backstreet Moles hidden across the slippery slopes and unlock music from the new soundtrack with each rescue. Get jiggy with the all-new Jukebox and keep an eye out for the pixelated 8-bit penguin for a nostalgic surprise!"

"You can also go to any music platform and listen to all three Bread & Fred albums, including remixes from Grant Kirkhope, Jeff Ball, Dale North, FamilyJules, Wayne Strange, GlitchXCity, Ari Fisher, Big Giant Circles, Chipper Hammond, Julianna Zachariou, Tim Stoney, Nathan Alef, Mason Lieberman, Substantial, Tim de Man, Mason Lieberman and Brent Houston. A super duper cast for the super duper penguins. We hope you love this little music & moles update while you wait for bigger and better things to come for Bread & Fred."

