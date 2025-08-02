Posted in: Critical Role, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Brennan Lee Mulligan, Daggerheart

Brennan Lee Mulligan Will GM Critical Role For Campaign Four

Critical Role had a bit of a shocking announcement today as they confirmed Brennan Lee Mulligan would be running Campaign Four

Article Summary Brennan Lee Mulligan will serve as Game Master for Critical Role Campaign Four, replacing Matthew Mercer.

Campaign Four features Critical Role's new TTRPG system, Daggerheart, as the core game for the cast.

The new campaign launches Thursday, October 2, introducing a fresh world, tone, and storyline.

Leaders at Critical Role praise Mulligan's worldbuilding, calling Campaign Four a bold new era for the show.

Major news from Critical Role this evening, as they announced that Dropout's Brennan Lee Mulligan will be the Game Master for Campaign Four. This is not a guest spot as it has been with previous short stints; this is Mulligan taking over the role traditionally held by Matthew Mercer. He will run their core campaign with their new TTRPG system, Daggerheart, as their centerpiece game. With that said, Mercer will still be in the game as a player, but they have said new players will be joining, but have yet to confirm the core cast will be at the table. The team also confirmed that Campaign Four will officially kick off on Thursday, October 2, and while they didn't reveal any other details about that date, we can't imagine they wouldn't be doing something major again, like having it broadcast in theaters. We have more info and a few quotes from tonight's announcement for you below.

Brennan Lee Mulligan Joins Critical Role

Mulligan will step into the Game Master seat for the full duration of Campaign 4, bringing his signature depth, humor, wit, and high-stakes drama to Critical Role's next grand adventure. Known for his work as a creative powerhouse and masterful world builder on his long-standing Dropout actual play series Dimension 20 as well as his beloved podcast Worlds Beyond Number, Mulligan has become one of the most respected narrative talents in the space. In addition to his pioneering work in tabletop, Mulligan is a frequent improviser, collaborator and producer on other fan-favorite Dropout properties like Game Changer, Make Some Noise and Very Important People. Following the beloved sagas of Vox Machina (Campaign 1), The Mighty Nein (Campaign 2), and Bells Hells (Campaign 3), Critical Role's new campaign represents a bold evolution for the franchise, ushering in a new era with new legends to be forged in a brand new world.

"We've been enormous fans of Brennan's for many years now, and when it came to giving both Matthew Mercer and the world of Exandria a bit of a breather, Brennan felt like the perfect storyteller to take our community somewhere entirely new." said Travis Willingham, CEO, co-founder, and cast member of Critical Role. "Critical Role has always been about genuine connection through storytelling first and foremost, and as Brennan himself will tell you, he's still played more TTRPGs away from a camera than in front of it. His passion and drive for worldbuilding is infectious, and it's been an absolute joy to spark off him as we forge ahead."

"What a gift, a privilege and an honor to be invited behind the screen of Critical Role for this next epic adventure," said Mulligan. "Every collaboration we have had together has brought nothing but sheer joy, and Campaign 4 will be no exception. I'm finally playing *almost* as much tabletop as I'd like to!"

"We're not just turning a page – we're starting a whole new book," added Marisha Ray, Creative Director, co-founder, and cast member of Critical Role. "Everything about Campaign 4 is fresh; new world, new tone, new possibilities. We can't wait for the fans to experience what we've been building."

