Brew By Pandasaurus Games Is Experiencing Further Shipping Delays

Pandasaurus Games, renowned tabletop gaming company known for board games like Umbra Via and Brew, has announced today that the latter game, which has experienced many pitfalls and delays in the past short while, is experiencing yet another delay in shipping. At this time, the copies of the game are in the Los Angeles port and is thankfully ashore, but because of the backlog in unpacking so many delayed pieces of cargo in the port, Brew currently won't be making it anywhere in the next week, like what was originally promised.

According to a press release by Pandasaurus Games:

At this point, you are probably fully aware of the current shipping struggles across the world. So far in 2021, we've experienced first hand the effects of reduced staff, container shortages, and simple delays. This has affected all of our games so far, including Umbra Via, The Game: Face to Face, and even our Dinosaur World Kickstarter fulfillment. And now, as you can probably tell from the title of this newsletter, it has affected Brew. Currently, our shipment of Brew is in the Los Angeles port. It's been offloaded from the ship, but ports are overwhelmed with shipments right now, so we are waiting for the containers to finally move onto the train to our Midwest warehouse. Before that, however, we experienced delays in China, waiting for boats to become available with enough space for all of our druidic dicey goodness. With just one delay, it was possible to keep our original June 16 release date. But with delays at every stage of the shipping process, it is apparent that the games won't arrive by next week.

Are you eager to play Brew? How does this significant delay in shipping time make you feel? All we can really do now is wait eagerly, but not impatiently, for the game to come to our respective doors. But what do you think about this announcement? Let us know your thoughts and feelings in the comments below!