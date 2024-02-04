Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brews & Bastards, Mune Studio

Brews & Bastards To Release Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Brews & Bastards joins the massive list of video games that will have a free demo available as part of Steam Nest Fest happening this week.

Embark on a co-op dungeon crawler adventure to reclaim the Brew Stone.

Fight drunken demons with liquor-charged weapons in Muneshine Tavern.

Engage in tavern games and team play, both locally and via Steam Remote Play.

Indie game developer and publisher Mune Studio confirmed they will have a free demo for Brews & Bastards available during Steam Next Fest. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a co-op dungeon crawler for up to four players, as you will choose from a set of heroes and slice, fight, blast, and brawl your way through hordes of drunken demons. All in search of the scared Brew Stone, which has been stolen. You can try the demo out from February 5-12 on Steam, as the game is tentatively scheduled to come out sometime in 2024.

Brews & Bastards

Embark on an intoxicating quest to recover the enchanted Brew Stone from thieving demons and return endless alcohol to the masses! Navigate the unfathomably large dungeons beneath Muneshine Tavern solo or with a party of up to four dubious heroes wielding liquor-charged weapons. Take on this most urgent mission and become the bar's most pie-eyed legend! Tipsy monsters, tricky traps, and larger-than-life bar games line the maze of cellars, distilleries, and ancient depths in the tavern's basement. Shoot cork bullets, drop big ass statues (literally!), throw Molotovs, and more at inebriated imps, goblins, and possessed jelly shots standing in the way. Step up to massive bosses in even bigger arenas and take part in supercharged tavern games.

Bounce through some giant-sized beer pong and take aim in a game of darts against boozy bosses to gather clues to the Stone's hidden location. Find strength in numbers and take on this valiant mission with a party of up to four challengers in local co-op, or get rowdy with some beerific buddies from far away through Steam Remote Play Together! Choose between a handful of adventurers, each with their own playstyle, weapons, and abilities. Mix and match with each run to create the ultimate demon-dusting squad fit to out-drink anyone, or anything! When the rooms, encounters, and traps differ with each run, the good spirits never have to end.

