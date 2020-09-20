Brian Michael Bendis Comments On Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

A lot of people have come out to express their joy of seeing Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man, including the character's co-creator. While there have been equal parts praise fo4r the character being added to the game for his own storyline, along with equal parts criticism for tagging him onto an already-produced game and changing parts of the character's backstory (like having him live in Harlem as opposed to Brooklyn), the biggest comment to stand out came from Brian Michael Bendis last week. Bendis took to his Twitter account to show off the seven minutes of footage from the past week's reveal, and to say "It's actually hard for me to describe how blown away I am by this." BEfore Bendis moved to DC Comics, he was a longtime Marvel writer who created the character along with Sara Pichelli.

Meanwhile, in other gaming news for the title, you're going to be losing a pretty significant chunk of memory to the game once it drops. According to PlayStation's own website, you're going to be losing 105GB minimum for the Ultimate Launch Edition on the PS5, while the 'ol regular version is only taking up 50GB minimum. There's a lot of content that comes with the game on top of that for both versions, but the shorthand is that you're going to need to clear a lot of memory to keep it as the one game by itself will take over 10% of the PS5's memory on the 1TB version. Doesn't matter how cool the PS5 is, that's still a lot of memory. What's more, the PS5 Ultimate edition will run you an extra $20 compared to the regular version. The game is still set to be released on November 12th, 2020 for PS4 and PS5.