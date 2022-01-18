British Esports Will Be Opening A New Performance Campus

The British Esports Association (BEA) revealed they're opening a brand new esports performance and education campus this year. They have committed to a multi-million fund toward what will be known as the National Esports Performance Campus (NEPC). The location will be in Riverside Sunderland and will be given the tools and staff needed to help nurture and support esports growth within the U.K. According to the info released today, the campus will offer educational and coaching courses for players and all other roles within the esports industry, as they will feature "dedicated esports classrooms, performance rooms, streaming booths for shoutcaster skills, and an arena space." No official launch date has been provided yet beyond the fact it will open sometime in Summer 2022. Here's a few quotes from today's annoucnement.

"The UK is Europe's second biggest video game market and ranked 6th globally – this speaks to the potential of esports which will capitalise on gaming's popularity, with talented competitors emerging and a growing audience keen to spectate and enjoy esports as a leisure activity," said Chester King, chief executive officer at BEA. This is a market that we know will explode in the UK and we want to support its growth. Sunderland is a hugely ambitious and future-focused city and that aligns very much to BEA and esports, which has vast growth potential and ties into Sunderland's strengths in gaming, digital and sport. The campus will be an inspirational site, a place for players and coaches to work, learn and develop. This is a much-needed facility and through my team's experiences we understand its importance."

"Esports has been a phenomenal global success, and it is a huge growth market in the UK, that will be realised over the coming years. BEA's move puts Sunderland at the beating heart of that, and we couldn't be more pleased," said Patrick Melia, chief executive of Sunderland City Council.

"This is a truly game-changing development for Sunderland, and we could not be more excited about having BEA choose the city for its NEPC," said Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council.