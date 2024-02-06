Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE 2K | Tagged: Brock Lesnar, WWE 2K24

Brock Lesnar Now Off The WrestleMania Cover Of WWE 2K24

The special Forty Years of WrestleMania cover of WWE 2K24 has been updated this morning, as Brock Lesnar is now off the cover.

Article Summary Brock Lesnar removed from WWE 2K24 WrestleMania cover, replaced by John Cena.

Updated WWE 2K24 trailer highlights new features like Ambulance Match and more.

Trailer teases 200+ WWE Superstars and Legends, hinting at a special guest.

Lesnar's game status uncertain amidst Vince McMahon lawsuit and FBI investigation.

This morning, 2K Games released a brand new trailer for WWE 2K24, which came with the reveal that Brock Lesnar has been removed from the WrestleMania cover. As you can see in the trailer above and in the images below, Lesnar has been replaced with John Cena on the new cover, with Triple H getting pushed into Cena's old spot. The move comes after Lesnar was removed from WWE SuperCard last week, following the fallout from the Vince McMahon lawsuit and now subsequent FBI investigation. Whether or not he's been removed from the game has yet to be determined, as he and McMahon do have significant roles in the game's WrestleMania content. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer as we have more info about what's in store for the game below.

WWE 2K24 – Legacy Trailer

The trailer kicks off with high-impact footage of Roman Reigns and LA Knight competing in the new Ambulance Match, where the goal is to wear an opponent down, put them in the back of the ambulance and battle to close the doors and win the match. Next, a series of sneak peeks at the 2K Showcase…of the Immortals, celebrating 40 years of WrestleMania history, highlights historic moments featuring several of the biggest Superstars and Legends of all time, including Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Rhea Ripley, The Ultimate Warrior, Charlotte Flair, John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker, and more.

A first look at the updated Backstage Brawl arena next reveals new weapons and interactive environments at players' disposal, including a stop sign, soda machine, trash can, breakable control room glass and more. Footage of The Undertaker taking on Shawn Michaels in the new Casket Match, in which the goal is to place a defeated opponent in the casket and close the lid, is sure to send chills down players' spines, while the Special Guest Referee Match footage, featuring Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens, shows what might happen when a referee has a bone to pick with one of the competitors. The trailer closes on the reveal of several additional members of the WWE 2K24 roster of 200+ Superstars and Legends, including Seth Rollins, Trish Stratus, Rey Mysterio, The Judgment Day, and the tease of a special guest, soon to be revealed.

