Broken Edge Receives New Free Update Adding Viking Warriors Those looking to fight with Vikings will be able to do so in the latest update to Broken Edge, which is available now.

Fast Travel Games and developer TREBUCHET has released a new free update for Broken Edge, as players now have some new options for battles. The big addition to the game is that you're getting Viking fighting styles and more added to the game, as you have a new option when it comes to combat choices, as well as being able to fight against it to see how you can handle yourself. The update also includes two new characters that are paired up with themed arenas, as well as a new Ranks System that will highlight your rank against other players from across the world. Plus, a multi-blades feature that will allow you to unlock different swords to master. You can download the update now on Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR, as we have more info about the update and a trailer for it below.

"The update introduces the mighty Viking and his themed arena to the game. The developer also revealed a post-launch development roadmap for Broken Edge, including additional fighters, gameplay features, and quality-of-life improvements for an enhanced sword-fighting experience. With the latest free content update, players can learn the signature fighting style of the Norse Viking. Wielding double axes, a sword, and a shield, the Viking comes with a matching arena, beckoning players to channel the power of Odin to crush challengers. Two more fighters with themed arenas will be added to Broken Edge's lineup of iconic duelers this year, offering a wider selection of unique combat styles to master. Apprentices can soon unlock different swords via the Multi-blades feature, encouraging fresh strategies and tactics in the arena. Aspiring warriors can also soon strive for glory – and rewards – by securing a top spot in the Ranks System, which highlights the best duelers from across the globe."