Star Citizen Reveals Details To 2022 Ship Showdown Free Fly Event

Cloud Imperium Games revealed new details today about the Star Citizen Ship Showdown Free Fly event and what's new for 2022. If you're not familiar with the event, this is an annual free time to check out the game, which will run from September 8th-15th this year. It will basically give you a chance to explore the game and try out several ships totally free and fly them practically wherever you'd like. They'll also be voting on a favorite ship this year, which will be crowned at the end of the event. We got the rundown for you below of everything taking place this time around.

To celebrate this annual celebration, developer CIG welcomes new players with free access to download and play Star Citizen, as well as free access to Ship Showdown's Elite Eight ships for both new and existing pilots. Players who own any of the final four ships with the most votes can also look forward to additional prizes including exclusive in-game paints and a challenge coin. The winning ship will be commemorated with an in-game model statue which will be granted to all backers for free, regardless of whether they own the ship or not. The top eight most popular ships for this year's Star Citizen Ship Showdown include: Aegis Redeemer: Dotted with turrets and missiles, the Aegis Redeemer is a powerful fighting gunship capable of holding its own in combat with an impressive weapons payload.

