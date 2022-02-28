BTS Becomes Free Fire's Latest Global Ambassadors

An interesting promotion this morning from Garena as they have revealed that K-pop sensation BTS has become global ambassadors for Free Fire. The game has been making headway across the globe as one of the fastest rising battle royale games on the market and has slowly been taking over various markets around the planet over well-established names like PUBG and Fortnite. So it only makes sense that the company would be looking to get more celebrity involvement in certain regions of the world, as well as getting people who speak to more than just a specific area. BTS covers that pretty well being a global phenomenon themselves, and now they'll be using their own stardom to help promote the game. Here's a quick quote about today's reveal.

"BTS is a global phenomenon; their appeal and influence are unrivalled. We are absolutely excited to welcome BTS as our latest brand ambassador, and can not wait to share the collaboration plans we have in place," said Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena. "Bringing BTS into the Free Fire universe will offer our players more ways to engage with the game, socialize with the community, and enjoy new experiences."

Now, all that being said, what exactly they'll be doing as global ambassadors is another topic altogether, as none of the parties involved revealed what it is they'll be doing for Free Fire. The only hint of what we know they'll be involved in is that Garena revealed they'll take part in a never-before-seen event later in March. That's it. No hint to branding, in-game content, special appearances, etc. Just one event, so far. We'll see how far they take things in the months to come as BTS is a special get for the company that can take them in a lot of places just with their fans alone.