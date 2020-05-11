Bubble Bobble 4 Friends Is Getting Released On The PS4

Some good news for people who have wanted to play Bubble Bobble 4 Friends and don't own a Switch, as it's coming to the PS4. ININ Games and Taito released the game earlier this year on the Nintendo Switch, reviving the franchise to a new generation on players. Now they're expanding to another console as PlayStation 4 owners will have a chance to play it on their console sometime before the end of 2020. To celebrate it, the company is throwing a special fan art contest, of which we have some of the rules for you here.

To celebrate the upcoming PlayStation 4 release, Taito and ININ Games are holding the Bubble Bobble 4 Friends Fan Art Contest. You can easily participate in the contest by following the entry guidelines and posting an illustration of the series drawn by you on Twitter. The illustrations of winners will be included on the credit screen of Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (tentative name). We're looking forward to receiving lots of illustrations with your love for the Bubble Bobble series!

Application Requirements

Contest Name: Bubble Bobble 4 Friends Fan Art Contest.

Theme: Bubble Bobble 4 Friends and Bubble Bobble series characters must be part of the artwork.

Image format: Application size: 1920px (width) x 1080px (height)

File Format: JPG

You can submit multiple entries from the same Twitter account, but you can't submit the same work more than once. Please post only one illustration per tweet.

How to apply:

Follow the official Taito account @TaitoCorp on Twitter

Post your nickname that can appear on the credit screen (only alpha-numeric characters „A~Z / a~z / 0~9" are accepted)

Add the hashtag #BB4Ffanart to the post.

Since this contest is open to entries from all over the world, nicknames must be written only in (single-byte) alphanumeric characters. If a winner's nickname uses other characters, or if Taito recognizes the nickname is inappropriate, Taito may ask the winner to change the nickname via a direct message on Twitter. You can not participate via mail, e-mail or bring us directly.

Submission Deadline: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 23:59 (Japan time)