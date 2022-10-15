The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin Part 1: Oddish Line

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we begin with the Grass-types from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

The first card in Sword & Shield – Lost Origin is this cute Mika Tanaka-illustrated Oddish that shows this Grass-type happy to see a new plant beginning to grow on fertile soil. Utterly unique and expressive artist Tomokazu Komiya illustrates a trippy, dreamlike Gloom that looks every bit as beautiful as an Alternate Art. Finally, the line culminates with a gorgeous Vileplume that shows the fully evolved Pokémon standing by a serene lake. The grass is lined with pretty white flowers, and Vileplume itself is drawn perfectly by artist Jiro Sasumo. This artwork's vibes remind me strongly of the Alt Art with Erica from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight continues with more cards from the main section of this themed expansion.