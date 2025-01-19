Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bullet Noir, Galaktus Publishing, Wolcen Studio

Bullet Noir Arrives in Early Access on Steam This February

After having the Early Access release date pushed back, the game Bullet Noir will now release the EA version this February

Article Summary Bullet Noir debuts on Steam Early Access February 12 with noir-themed fast-paced shooting action.

Immerse in a gritty world with intertwining stories, revenge, and stark art inspired by Sin City.

Explore story-driven gameplay with unique abilities and chapter-based character journeys.

Choose your combat style: blaze through or use stealth in a visually captivating top-down perspective.

Indie game developer Wolcen Studio and publisher Galaktus Publishing confirmed the new Early Access release date for their latest game, Bullet Noir. In case you haven't seen this game, this is a top-down, fast-paced shooter that has been heavily influenced by noir storytelling, all set within a gritty world that will remind you of titles like Sin City. Originally, it was supposed to come out in Early Access back in November, but it was pushed back at the last minute and now will be released on February 12. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as it will be out in three weeks.

Bullet Noir

Step into the shadows with Bullet Noir, an ambient twin-stick shooter where every move counts and every bullet could be your last. In this gritty, brutal world, you'll follow the intertwining stories of four relentless characters, each driven by a burning desire to avenge the murder of their mentor. Set in a city that bleeds noir from every alleyway, Bullet Noir offers a visually striking experience with its stark, high-contrast art style. The game's narrative is rich and layered, revealing the dark secrets and personal vendettas that bind these characters together. Revenge is your only path to redemption.

Smooth Twin-Stick Shooting Action: Choose your approach—go in guns blazing or stealth your way through. The choice is yours.

Choose your approach—go in guns blazing or stealth your way through. The choice is yours. Story-Driven Gameplay: Uncover the motivations and backstories of four distinct characters as you weave through a compelling narrative.

Uncover the motivations and backstories of four distinct characters as you weave through a compelling narrative. Unique Skills: Master each character's unique abilities to overcome challenges and outsmart enemies in creative ways.

Master each character's unique abilities to overcome challenges and outsmart enemies in creative ways. Chapter-Based Structure: Experience the story from multiple perspectives, with each chapter focusing on a different character's journey.

Experience the story from multiple perspectives, with each chapter focusing on a different character's journey. Noir Art Style: Immerse yourself in a captivating art style that brings a dark and gritty atmosphere to life.

Immerse yourself in a captivating art style that brings a dark and gritty atmosphere to life. Long Way Down: Navigate the gloomy city from a distinctive top-down perspective, offering relentless and challenging gameplay.

