Bungie Shows Off New Gameplay Footage From Marathon

Bungie held a special livestream for their upcoming game Marathon, showing off a ton of the gameplay ahead of its release this Fall

Article Summary Watch Bungie's Marathon gameplay reveal, showcasing the new team-based FPS extraction shooter.

Marathon Closed Alpha launches next month, with enrollment details yet to be announced.

Set on Tau Ceti IV, engage in combat as a Runner in crews of three for weapons and upgrades.

Bungie promises fair play with robust anti-cheat measures and dedicated server support.

Bungie held a special livestream today as they showed off their new team-based extraction shooter, Marathon, coming out this September. Touted as the next major FPS title from the people who helped made Halo and Destiny, we got a really good look at the sci-fi team-based extraction shooter today, along with a couple pieces of news. First, there will be an Closed Alpha launching next month, but they have yet to sign people up for it. We're guessing it will probably be PC-based for the test, no word if consoles will be involved. The other piece of news is that the game is currently earmarked for release on September 23 for Steam, XSX|S, and PS5. Enjoy the many videos from the livestream here while we wait to learn more on the testing phase.

Marathon

Scavenge the lost colony of Tau Ceti IV in Bungie's team-based FPS extraction shooter. Choose your Runner and work together in crews of three as you battle rival teams and hostile security forces for weapons and upgrades. Survive and your loot is yours to keep for future runs on Tau Ceti—or if you're brave enough, a journey to the derelict Marathon ship that hangs above.

Become a Runner: Choose from a roster of cybernetic mercenaries with unique abilities. Customize your playstyle with the weapons, implants, and equipment you collect on your runs. Every match is a chance to experiment, buildcraft, and come back stronger.

Choose from a roster of cybernetic mercenaries with unique abilities. Customize your playstyle with the weapons, implants, and equipment you collect on your runs. Every match is a chance to experiment, buildcraft, and come back stronger. Welcome to Tau Ceti IV: What once was a thriving colony is now a battleground for rival factions competing for power and fortune, hiring Runners to track down weapons, valuables, and the edge they need to win.

What once was a thriving colony is now a battleground for rival factions competing for power and fortune, hiring Runners to track down weapons, valuables, and the edge they need to win. Fun and Competitive At All Skill Levels: Bungie's best-in-class first person gunplay makes playing at every skill level satisfying. With multiple maps to choose from, you can sharpen your skills in starter areas, then challenge yourself in high-stakes zones and Ranked mode in season one.

Bungie's best-in-class first person gunplay makes playing at every skill level satisfying. With multiple maps to choose from, you can sharpen your skills in starter areas, then challenge yourself in high-stakes zones and Ranked mode in season one. Committed to Fair Play: Cheaters don't stop, so neither do we. We'll continue to invest in robust anti-cheat and dedicated server support to keep your games competitive.

