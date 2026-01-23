Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Targem Games, Underchoice

Bunker Survival Simulator Title Underchoice Announced

Underchoice is a brand-new survival simulator title set inside a bunker, as you will shape the fate of those who come knocking

Play as the Overseer, deciding who to let into your bunker and managing the community’s survival.

Every choice impacts limited resources, safety, and the evolving story with multiple endings.

Expect challenging moral dilemmas and a blend of Papers Please and Fallout gameplay vibes.

Indie game developer and publisher Targem Games has revealed its latest game, in which you will decide the fate of those living in a bunker in Underchoice. This is a survival simulator game where you take on he role of an "Overseer" who takes care of the overall well-being of those who reside in the bunker. From time to time, someone will come knocking at the door, asking to be let in for one reason or another. It will be up to you to judge this person, what they bring to the table, and figure out the kind of character they are to determine if they stay or be shoved out the door. A bit of a Papers Please vibe with some Fallout themes going for it. The game has no launch window at the moment, but you can check out more info below and the announcement trailer here.

Underchoice

The outside world is no longer fit to live in, and there is only one place that can protect people: the bunker. Become its overseer and take responsibility for difficult choices: saving or rejecting, sharing or denying, trusting or defending. There's nothing but chaos outside, and each knock on the door may mean salvation or destruction. Your choices will decide the fate of the bunker's inhabitants and the wandering souls on the doorstep.

Choose Who To Let In: Every person that comes to the bunker may turn out to be a friend or a foe. Let them in and risk your security. Deny them and lose a chance for saving the people in your charge.

Resolve Difficult Situations: Technical issues, internal problems and outside threats: your every decision may save lives or put people in danger.

Manage Limited Resources: Decide what to do with your food supplies, medications and tools to find the best way to survive inside the sealed bunker.

Every Decision Matters: Every choice you make creates a unique story and leads to many alternate endings. Make your decisions wisely!

