Butterfree Line Revealed For Japan's Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set will also be the first major expansion to feature V-UNION cards. V-UNION cards, which will debut as Black Star Promos in their own collection boxes ahead of the release of Fusion Arts, are four different cards that come together as one piece of artwork that will be playable as a single card. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

You have to love the classics. Fusion Arts is set to have the full Caterpie evolutionary line, including Caterpie itself, Metapod, and Butterfree. I think all of these cards are cute, with the Caterpie being a bit of a standout. I have a soft spot for Caterpie from the Pokémon anime when Ash's Caterpie has a bonding moment talking to Pikachu under the moonlight. Caterpie then looks up at the moon and dreams of what it will one day evolve into. Here, in the new card, we see another Pokémon on Pokémon interaction as Caterpie waits for another of its kind to climb down a tree.

The Butterfree has quite a unique art style thanks to illustrator ryoma uratsuka. This cute and stylized Butterfree will be a holographic card in the set. You can tell from the prismatic lines on the borders and behind Butterfree.

Personally, from the common, holo-rare, and Ultra Rare cards we've seen of this set, it looks like Fusion Arts and, by extension, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is shaping up to be another strong set from the Pokémon TCG.

Fusion Arts arrives in Japan on September 24th, 2021. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike will be released internationally on November 12th, 2021.