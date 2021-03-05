Rainbow Rare Tag Team Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 1

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at the stunning Rainbow Rare cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are also classified as Secret Rare cards. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Venusaur & Snivy Tag Team GX, is numbered 249/236. The next card, Charizard & Braixen Tag Team GX, is 251/236, and so on.

Rainbow Rare Venusaur & Snivy Tag Team GX: Here, we see the starters get the Rainbow Rare treatment. These are absolutely beautiful cards and they use the artwork from the Full Art versions of these as the basis, washing them in a silvery, holographic, rainbow color palette. I love these cards but I do personally prefer the Full Arts in many cases, as those retain the standard color of the Pokémon. On the other hand, some of the weaker Full Arts end up looking a bit computer-generated, which the rainbow colorway cloaks nicely.

Rainbow Rare Charizard & Braixen Tag Team GX: This is the chase card of Cosmic Eclipse. It's no surprise that a Charizard card is the most coveted and valuable in a set, such has been the way of Charizard cards since Base Set. As of this writing, the Rainbow Rare Charizard & Braizen GX is going for a market price of $133.15.

Rainbow Rare Blastoise & Piplup Tag Team GX: Man, Venusaur doesn't get enough love. While Charizard & Braixen is the most valuable card in the set, Venusaur & Snivy is way down the line as the 20th, while Blastoise & Piplup here is the eighth.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Rainbow Rare cards continues.