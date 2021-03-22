ByteRockers' Games Announces A Release Date For Insurmountable

ByteRockers' Games announced this morning that they have a release date set for their mountain-climbing title Insurmountable. This game will have you taking on the challenges of scaling some of the highest mountains you'll ever see. Well, in video game form.) You'll have to decide what to pack, how to scale it, how to deal with obstacles and pitfalls, and all sorts of other challenges without dying on top of falling to your death. The game will be released on PC via Steam for $18 on April 29th, 2021. You can read up on it a little more along with screenshots and the trailer below.

The deadly mountains in Insurmountable present players with extensive challenges. To successfully complete a run, a total of three mountains must be conquered, whereby the difficulty level increases from one mountain to the next and from one successful run to the next, over three difficulties: "Standard Mode", "Hard Mode", and "Insurmountable Mode". The highest difficulty level, "Insurmountable", does not forgive the slightest mistake, but on any difficulty level, a wrong decision can trigger a chain reaction that means the end of the respective run and a return to the first mountain. However, thanks to the procedurally generated mountains, no climb is the same as the previous one. The dynamic and ever-changing weather, different terrain, and the day-night cycle means that new hazards lurk around every corner. Whether it's the lack of oxygen or energy, dwindling mental health, freezing winds, or attacking wildlife, in Insurmountable players must strategically think through each option to ensure their survival, find loot necessary for advancement, and ultimately conquer the mountain. The text-based events present players with real consequences; there are no second chances. Three individual characters with unique skill systems and special abilities provide different tactical approaches. Via the scoreboard, everyone can view their most successful runs and compete with their friends for the title of the best virtual climber.