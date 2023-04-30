Caliber Launches Common Cause: Single Strike Event Caliber has a few new additions for you to play as there's a new mode called Storm and a new event running until mid-May.

1C Game Studios launched a new update this week for Caliber, as they have added a brand new event as well as a new game mode. The new event is called Common Cause: Single Strike, designed for players with an account Level 11 or higher, as you'll get to join forces and move the frontline as a team against rival forces. Running until May 17th, Common Cause is similar to a Battle Pass, but progress is shared between all players equally, all at once. Meanwhile, the new mode being added is called Storm, which will be a PvE mode with a theme going for it. We got the details of both for you below as they are active in the game now.

Common Cause: Single Strike

Earning Combat Merits, which count towards the common score of the whole community. Once a Common Cause milestone is reached, the frontline will move. Players and the whole community will have to complete 13 steps to finish a Single Strike. There are 13 Single Strike and 13 Personal Impact rewards.

Every Caliber operator will have a Personal Impact objective available and will be well-rewarded with a Personal Reward once the player and community begin the next Common Cause step.

Earn the most Combat Merits in the Storm and Onslaught: Legend modes, as well as earning Combat Merits in daily and weekly objectives.

Completing a Special Operation objective includes additional Combat Merits and an Envelope. Envelopes can be earned for the first three daily objective stages and all stages of the weekly objectives. These can be used to buy items in the event store, call in reinforcements, and launch fireworks at the HQ. A special store will be open during the event allowing players to spend their Envelopes or buy Envelopes with Coins.

A Single Strike event booster allows the frontline to move faster and speed up the progress of players' Personal Impact objectives. Booster provides +200% Combat Merits for a victory. Single-use. On May 17, any Envelopes and Single Strike event boosters players haven't spent will be automatically converted into Credits.

Requesting a Shelling, Airstrike, or Supply straight from the Common Cause screen. This will move along the community progress and help players complete Personal Impact objectives faster.

Celebrate Victory Day as each player can let off a firework for all to see on the server. These are single-color, multicolor, and signature (includes player name).

Caliber Storm Mode

"Storm mode is a new thematic PvE mode around the Allies entering the heart of the Third Reich. The Allies' progress is blocked by a line of powerful defenses covered with mines and AA artillery. A special operation has been devised to break through these defenses. Its success will determine the fate of the assault, as well as their chance to obtain important information about the secret German 'weapon of vengeance.'"

"Storm mode introduces a separate collection of characters for this mode. The Soviet-American unit consists of familiar classes with several special mechanics for combat preparations and matches. Players may remember Assault and Marksman from the previous year, but on this occasion, Support and Medic characters have been created specifically for Storm. In Storm, only one squad called "Allies" can participate. This squad consists of two Red Army soldiers and two American soldiers and is only available in Storm mode. Storm mode will be available to players of level 11 and above between April 26th and May 24th before maintenance begins."